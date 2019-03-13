K-pop stocks waver on ‘Seungri scandal’

BUSINESS

Hit by the snowballing sex scandal surrounding an ex-member of boy band Big Bang, shares of major K-pop management agencies in South Korea have been wavering this week.



Share prices of the Kosdaq-listed YG Entertainment -- home to former Big Bang member Seungri -- ended 5.2 percent higher from the previous day at 37,750 won ($33.32) Wednesday. They had opened 0.7 percent higher and steadily rose throughout the day.





Seungri, a member of popular boy group Big Bang, appears at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Feb 27. (Yonhap)