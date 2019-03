NATIONAL

Song Myong-bin (Yonhap)

The CEO of the tech company Marker Group died Wednesday morning ahead of an arrest warrant hearing scheduled for the same day. Police say Song Myong-bin took his own life near his home in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, at around 4:40 a.m.Song was accused of assaulting an employee on multiple occasions over three years starting in 2016, using an iron pipe and a piece of lumber. An arrest warrant hearing had been scheduled at the Seoul Southern District Court on Wednesday morning.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)