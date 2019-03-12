Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] The nations grounding their Boeing 737s

By Nam Kyung-don
  Published : Mar 12, 2019 - 18:29
  • Updated : Mar 12, 2019 - 18:29




A number of countries grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 medium-haul workhorse jet on Monday in response to an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

The Nairobi-bound plane was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew - with some detecting similarities between the two accidents.

There are some 350 of the 737 MAX 8 planes currently in service around the world and while some countries and airlines have opted to ground the planes, others are continuing to fly the aircraft pending an investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself. 







