Prosecutors probe media heir over alleged embezzlement, breach of trust

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Tuesday began a probe into allegations that an heir to a South Korean media conglomerate misappropriated company assets and was paid unfair salaries by holding multiple positions.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is looking into the complaint filed by a local civic group accusing Bang Jung-oh, former chief executive of cable network TV Chosun, of embezzlement and breach of trust, its officials said.







The prosecution called in the civic group's head Tuesday for questioning.Bang is alleged to have had one of the chauffeurs hired by Chosun use a company vehicle to drive his wife and children to school and other places. The civic group also alleged that Bang was getting unfair pay from more than one Chosun affiliate as a registered board member.Bang is the younger son of Bang Sang-hoon, CEO and president of Chosun Ilbo, a major conservative newspaper in Korea that also runs a television network and other media publications.Bang, 41, stepped down as TV Chosun CEO in November last year, after an audio recording of his elementary school-student daughter verbally abusing the chauffeur went viral and stirred public ire. (TV조선)