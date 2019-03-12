New Woori Financial steps up nonbanking M&A with grand vision

BUSINESS

Woori Financial Group, which began operating under a holding company structure from January, is stepping up its push to expand its nonbanking business by actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions.



Woori Bank officially adopted a holding company structure on Jan. 14, with Chairman Sohn Tae-seung pledging initial focus on acquiring small asset management firms, real estate investment trusts and savings banks.



The banking group plans to pursue larger M&A opportunities -- of securities and life insurance companies -- in the future, as it is obliged to maintain a set capital adequacy ratio and so has limits on capital usage for now.



With well-chosen acquisitions, Woori Financial Group’s goal is to bring its banking-to-nonbanking business ratio to 7:3 and eventually to 6:4, enabling Woori to diversify its profits beyond traditional banking services, according to the chairman.





Woori Financial Group’s current headquarters in downtown Seoul (Woori Financial)