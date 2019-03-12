BTS to drop new album on April 12

K-pop supergroup BTS will return to the music scene next month with a new album, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
The boy band will put out the new EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" on April 12, the first release since it completed its "Love Yourself" album trilogy last August, Big Hit Entertainment said.
|(Yonhap)
The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart twice for the album trilogy last year. Its song "Fake Love," the main track off "Love Yourself: Tear," landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first Hot 100 top 10 ever for a K-pop act.
BTS is scheduled to begin a stadium tour of eight regions abroad in May following its successful world tour last year.
The upcoming tour will take the group to Los Angeles on May 4-5, Chicago on May 11-12, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 18-19, Sao Paulo on May 25, London on June 1-2, Paris on June 7-8, Osaka, Japan, on July 6-7 and ending in Japan's Shizuoka on July 13-14. (Yonhap)