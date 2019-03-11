Police officer bitten by woman, loses part of finger

According to the Daegu Police, a man reported his wife to the police after she locked the door and would not allow their daughter to go outside on Saturday. The wife is believed to have schizophrenia, a mental disorder sometimes characterized by hallucinations, delusions and abnormal behavior.
As the police officer was attempting to apprehend the woman to bring her to a hospital, she bit the little finger on his left hand. The police officer is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, but is missing about 1 centimeter from his finger.
The woman was hospitalized following the incident.
The police are discussing whether to charge the woman with obstructing the police from carrying out their duties.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)