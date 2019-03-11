Ex-President Chun stands trial for libel

NATIONAL

Priest Cho Young-dae, a nephew of priest Cho Chul-hyun. (Yonhap)

Former President Chun Doo-hwan appeared before a Gwangju court Monday in a libel trial over his 2017 memoir, 22 years after he was pardoned from a life sentence for his role in the crackdown on the May 18 Democratic Uprising.Chun, who came to power in a military coup in 1979 following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, stands accused of defaming late activist priest Cho Chul-hyun. Cho said he witnessed the military shooting at civilians from helicopters during the bloody crackdown in Gwangju in May 1980.It is the first time the 88-year-old former Army general has set foot in Gwangju since he ordered troops to suppress people there protesting against the military dictatorship in May 1980. It is also his first court appearance in 22 years since he was tried for sedition and bribery in 1997.Wearing a dark suit and yellow tie, Chun arrived at the Gwangju District Court, some 330 kilometers from Seoul, along with his wife Lee Soon-ja for the hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m.Asked whether he denies firing at pro-democracy protestors, Chun shot back, “What do you think you are doing?” Asked whether he was willing to apologize to the people of Gwangju, he did not respond.Chun was indicted in May last year on charges of libeling the deceased priest. Chun referred to Cho as “Satan wearing a mask” and a “liar” in his memoir published in early 2017, denying the priest’s claims about the firing from the helicopters.Cho Young-dae, a nephew of the deceased priest, filed a complaint against Chun.“Chun committed enormous sins in Gwangju, he should apologize to Gwangju citizens and ask for forgiveness. I hope truth could be found about the May 18 Uprising starting today,” Cho told reporters in front of the courthouse.Some demonstrators at the scene shouted “Arrest Chun Doo-hwan” and “Chun Doo-hwan, apologize!”Chun has never admitted responsibility or apologized for the brutal military crackdown that has also been called the “Gwangju Massacre.”The main point of contention in the court is whether there was firing from military helicopters during the crackdown and whether Chun intended to defame the priest in his memoir. If convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or 5 million won ($4,400) in fines.The Gwangju District Court issued a subpoena for Chun after he repeatedly refused to attend the court hearing. Chun cited Alzheimer’s disease and influenza for his absence, with his lawyer saying he had no intention of avoiding the proceedings.On May 18, 1980, the brutal crackdown of student-led demonstrations against the military dictatorship left an estimated 600 civilians dead.On Monday, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and minor opposition parties in unison called for stern punishment for the former president, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said “suspicions surrounding the May 18 Uprising could be cleared” through a fair trial.Chun seized power in a 1979 coup and ruled the country until 1988. He was sentenced to death for sedition and bribery in 1996, which was reduced to life imprisonment by the High Court. He was released from custody in 1997 on a presidential pardon.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)