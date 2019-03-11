Former President Chun heads to Gwangju for libel trial

NATIONAL

Former President Chun Doo-hwan was set to appear in a regional court Monday for a libel trial over his memoir, in which he allegedly defamed victims of his brutal crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising.



Clad in dark suit and a yellow tie, Chun emerged from the front gate of his residence in western Seoul at about 8:30 a.m., along with his wife, former first lady Lee Soon-ja, who was to travel with him.



They got into a vehicle heading for the southwestern city of Gwangju, about 330 kilometers away, without offering any comment to the swarm of reporters waiting outside.



The trial is slated for 2:30 p.m.







(Yonhap)

Chun, 88, who led an authoritarian government from 1980-1988, was indicted in May last year on charges that his memoir defamed victims of his government's bloody crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy revolt.He is accused of libeling late activist priest Cho Chul-hyun, who said he witnessed the military firing at citizens from helicopters during the bloody suppression of the protests against Chun's rule.Chun denied the claim in his memoirs published in early 2017.He called Cho "Satan wearing a mask" and claimed what he said was a flat-out lie.The Gwangju District Court has issued a subpoena against Chun, 88, after he repeatedly refused to come to the hearing, citing health conditions that include a claim he suffers from Alzheimer's disease.His lawyer has said the former president has no intention of evading the court proceedings.Prosecutors began an investigation after a relative of Cho filed a complaint. If convicted, Chun could face up to two years in prison or up to 5 million won ($4,400) in fines.The former Army general seized power in a 1979 coup and ruled the country until early 1988. He was sentenced to death in 1996 for treason and bribery. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment by the highest court, and he was released in December 1997 on a presidential pardon. (Yonhap)