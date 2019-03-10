[Photo News] Bridging Korea and Japan

NATIONAL

Kim Soung-soo (fourth from left, second row), chairman of Youth For Understanding Korea, a nonprofit student exchange organization, poses with Korean and Japanese participants in the 2018-2019 exchange program sponsored by Toyota Korea. Also present in the ceremony held in Seoul last week were In Sung-yeon (second from left, second row), YFU Korea assistant national director; Nobuyuki Takemura (third from left), head of Toyota Korea; and Keiko Enatsu (fifth from left), national director of YFU Japan. (YFU Korea)