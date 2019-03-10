Vietnamese driver killed, 7 S. Korean tourists injured in bus accident

WORLD

A tourist bus veered off course and overturned in the southern Vietnamese city of Phan Thiet, killing its Vietnamese driver and injuring seven South Korean passengers, according to Seoul's foreign ministry and reports Sunday.



The 30-passenger bus suddenly lost balance and fell some 6 meters down a hill at around 1:13 p.m. on Saturday. Two suffered broken or dislocated bones, while five others suffered lacerations and bruises.







(Xinhua=Yonhap)

"Immediately after being informed of the accident, we sent a consul and other staffers to the scene to check the situation and offer support in terms of communication with the medical staff there," the foreign ministry here said in a statement."We plan to offer necessary consular assistance until their safe return home," it added.Reports said the Vietnamese driver, who also served as a tour guide, was transported to a hospital but died. (Yonhap)