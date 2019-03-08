Kakao, taxi drivers deal may set bad precedent: SoCar CEO

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Lee Jae-woong, founder and CEO of car-sharing app SoCar, said the latest deal struck by taxi unions and car-sharing service providers may set a bad precedent as it appears to restrict business activities already allowed under the current law.After a monthslong dispute, an agreement was reached Thursday among the government, lawmakers, taxi companies and car-sharing firms to allow a car-sharing service for four hours daily on weekdays, in a move that hopes to end protests from taxi drivers claiming Kakao’s service would destroy their livelihoods.On Thursday afternoon, Lee wrote in a Facebook post that the agreement encompasses business activities already allowed under the current law and further restricts the car-sharing business.“What was reached under the grandiose name of ‘Social Great Compromise Organization’ is to allow car-sharing services, which are (already) allowed at rush hour for two hours from 7 a.m. and for two hours from 6 p.m. during weekdays,” Lee said.“Although President Moon Jae-in said he wants to deal with regulations by allowing (businesses) unless they are banned under the law, (the latest) deal restricts business allowed under the law. This may set a bad precedent,” he added.Companies providing paid car-sharing services have already pulled out of Korea, with the exception of Poolus, which recently started offering its services free-of-charge, according to the CEO.He said he doubted whether this compromise could really be called a compromise for both car-sharing services and taxi companies.“It would have been better if the government had allowed a softer landing, by for instance, allowing paid car-sharing services by setting a limit on numbers,” he said.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)