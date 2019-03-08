Samsung Galaxy S10 officially hits global markets

The newest additions to the Galaxy family -- Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e -- hit the shelves of offline and online stores in 70 countries starting Friday, including the United States, Canada, India, China and all of Europe.
By the end of the month, Samsung will roll out the newest Galaxy phones in a total of 130 markets.
|Galaxy S10 launching ceremony in Dubai (Samsung Electronics)
On Saturday, Samsung will hold a launching ceremony for Galaxy users in Vietnam. It held similar events in Dubai, Thailand, India and Malaysia.
In Korea, around 180,000 Galaxy S10 phones were sold on the first day of sales, up 120 percent from its predecessors last year, according to the company.
|Malaysia (Samsung Electronics)
The Galaxy S10 and S10+ devices in prism white are currently in short supply due to larger than expected orders.
The 10th edition of Galaxy phones’ groundbreaking display, camera and performance upgrades offer users more screen space for gaming, browsing and viewing content and more ways to capture photos and videos.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)