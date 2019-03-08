Samsung heir departs for Mumbai to attend Akash Ambani’s wedding

BUSINESS

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrives in Udaipur, India, in December. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Friday departed for Mumbai, India, to attend the wedding ceremony of the son of the owner of an Indian telecom giant, confirmed The Korea Herald.Samsung heir Lee has been invited to the wedding of Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, to be held at the Jio World Center in Mumbai on Saturday.Reliance Jio, the No. 1 telecom group in India with over 200 million subscribers, is the largest customer for Samsung’s network equipment business. Samsung is exclusively deploying fourth-generation network infrastructure across all regions in India. It is also eyeing the Indian telecom market for 5G.To strengthen ties, Lee had also attended a pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani, the daughter of the Jio chairman, in December.Ambani’s son is marrying Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russel Mehta, a renowned diamond merchant in India.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)