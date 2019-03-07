N. Korea completes candidates' registration for parliamentary elections

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea has completed the registration of candidates for parliamentary elections to be held over this weekend, Pyongyang's media reported Thursday.The candidates include workers, farmers, intellectuals and soldiers who are striving to uphold leader Kim Jong-un's ideology and leadership and fighting for national development, according to the Korean Central News Agency.It did not provide the list of the candidates, however, nor did it confirm whether leader Kim was among them.The Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubber-stamp parliament, is to hold the elections on Sunday to choose new deputies who will serve for five years.They will replace the current deputies chosen in the first election held under the incumbent leader in March 2014.The voting is largely considered a formality. The official voter turnout was tallied at 99.97 percent for the last election, with 100 percent voting for the approved candidates. (Yonhap)