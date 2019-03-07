Police officer arrested for taking photos of woman in subway

NATIONAL

This photo is not related to the article. (Yonhap)

A police officer who secretly took photos of a woman on a subway train was arrested at the scene Sunday, local media outlets reported Thursday.According to Seoul Gwanak Police Station, the police officer was caught red-handed at Seoul National University Station after he committed the crime on a train on Subway Line 2 at around 6 p.m. Sunday.He reportedly approached the victim and moved his bag’s direction toward the victim’s skirt by adjusting the shoulder strap. When a man who spotted the crime in progress tried to stop him, the perpetrator ran away as soon as the train’s doors opened. The police officer, however, was caught by people at a stairway in the subway station.Police arrested the suspect after finding numerous pictures and videos assumed to have been taken secretly on his mobile phone.The perpetrator was confirmed as a police officer working in the women and youth division of Guri Police Station in Gyeonggi Province. He was charged with catching criminals who surreptitiously and inappropriately film or photograph people.The suspect has been removed from his position and booked without detention.By Park Ju-young (jupar@heraldcorp.com)