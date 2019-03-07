Jun Hyun-moo, Han Hye-jin break up, walk away from ‘I Live Alone’

ENTERTAINMENT

Jun Hyun-moo (left) and Han Hye-jin (MBC)

TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and fashion model Han Hye-jin have broken up, announcing they will temporarily leave reality show “I Live Alone.”Jun and Han met each other through the MBC reality TV show. They confirmed their relationship in February last year, following a report from a local media outlet.On Wednesday the two stars announced the breakup through their respective agencies.According to the announcements, the two will be leaving “I Live Alone” for a while, after having discussed the matter with the production team. Friday’s episode will be the last episode featuring Jun and Han for the time being.Their announcements did not specify whether they would return to the show.The producers of “I Live Alone” also issued a statement, saying they respect the two stars’ decision.“The production team will be leaving the two members’ spots empty for a while,” it read.The popular Friday night show has been marking an average viewership rating of 10.9 percent. With actor Lee Si-eon taking time off from the show to shoot a film, the departure leaves comedian Park Na-rae and webcomic writer Kian 84 as the only regular cast members.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)