Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Data usage by smartphones surpasses 400,000 TB

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Mar 7, 2019 - 17:00
  • Updated : Mar 7, 2019 - 17:00

Monthly data usage by smartphones surpassed 400,000 terabytes for the first time in January, according to data from the Ministry of Science and ICT, boosted by growing use of video streaming services and mobile games.

The data traffic amounted to 403,812 TB in January, up 1.5 percent from the previous month, the data showed.

The January figure increased 28.7 percent on-year, and marked a 17-fold increase from usage in January 2012, the data showed.

Data traffic on smartphones that support LTE, or 4G, accounted for 99.8 percent of the total in January, with the average traffic per subscriber standing at 8.1 gigabytes.

The sharp rise of wireless traffic in recent years is due to LTE smartphones, with an increasing number of users subscribing to unlimited data plans to enjoy streaming video services and mobile games.



(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114