[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul offers benefits for diners who visit the hotel’s restaurants on weekdays.BLT Steak provides truffle-flavored french fries and a glass of rose wine to guests who order dry-aged steak during the week. All-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 has corkage-free days from Monday through Wednesday, for up to one bottle of wine per table.For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330 or Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Asian Live restaurant is celebrating the Persian New Year festival Nowruz in March with a special meal.The eight-course meal features quinoa salad, avocado pakoras, fried chicken served with yogurt, pan-seared salmon served with lemon butter sauce, lamb and vegetable kebabs, lobster and scallop curry.It is available throughout March for 105,000 won. For more inquiries, call Asian Live (02) 3430-8620.Grand Hilton Seoul presents the Mini Vacation promotional deal.The deal includes access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and fitness facilities. After working out, guests can dine at the all-day dining restaurant Atrium, choosing two of three options: double cheeseburger, pasta or pizza. Two cups of coffee or two soft drinks are also included.The promotion is available only on weekdays until June 30, priced at 69,000 won for two people, and does not include an overnight stay. For more information or reservations, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8270.Welcoming spring, The Shilla Jeju will open a flower terrace garden on March 15.The terrace on the third floor of the hotel will be decorated with spring flowers inspired by the gardens of English mansions. Guests can enjoy tea on the terrace in the afternoon and a wine party in the evening with a live piano performance.The Color Your Spring package includes a night’s stay in a standard room, breakfast for two and admission to the wine party.For more information or reservations, call The Shilla Jeju at (064) 735-5114.Boutique hotel L’Escape presents a package deal for those who enjoy reading.The package offers a voucher worth 10,000 won that can be used at any Kyobo Book Centre location. Also, guests will be gifted with a book of the month, selected by the hotel. The minibars will be packed with four different types of beer.Guests in suites can enjoy extra perks, such as access to the hotel’s library, the equivalent of an executive lounge. An afternoon tea set for two will be served at the library. Breakfast for two, a late checkout option and one-time free valet parking service are included.The package starts at 255,000 won for deluxe rooms and 370,000 won for a suite.