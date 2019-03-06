Korean firm invents AI platform for Paris Agreement 2015

BUSINESS

A diagram shows the artificial intelligence platform for greenhouse gas emission reductions, dubbed CDM Work Owner Device, devised by South Korea’s CPE Cell.

CPE Cell, a clean energy developer in South Korea for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, has unveiled an artificial intelligence platform dubbed “Clean Development Mechanism Work Owner Device,” as part of its project to brace for certified emissions reductions.CDM Work Owner Device is the first-step technical module of an AI platform, which is fostered for generating and trading CERs, according to the company that holds its headquarters in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul.It is a device delivering CDM basic data in order that a MRV (measurable, reportable and verifiable) system can be digitalized and operated in CDM project.The way of delivering data is a way of global system for mobile communications (GSM) transmission by realizing Subscriber Identification Module for identifying Work Owner.In order to be certified as CERs -- due to the nature of the CDM project even in any remote area anywhere in the world -- the Work Owner Device is designed for transmitting data by collecting data at one time, including CDM Work Owner operation, current location, baseline, methodology and monitoring.The invention is reportedly the world’s first and only such device, which is projected to play a crucial role in resolving six pending issues -- environmental integrity by means of preventing double counting, transparency, accuracy, completeness, comparability and consistency -- of the United Nations New Climate Regime from the Paris Agreement in 2015, in the process of generating CERs.Further, as the second step of the project, CPE Cell is vitalizing its research on developing “MRV AI (ROI, Robot Operation Injection).” That is an AI algorithm learning a function of mapping input value after receiving data of CDM project including local climate energy; fuel properties comparison; CDM inventory classification; CDM baseline; additionality theory; and methodology and MRV system in order to be certified as CERs on the basis of CDM methodology requested by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.When the technology is completed, each Work Owner is blockchainized as one wallet in the blockchain system and is transmitted to the main data hub, and then is transmitted to UNFCCC-EB, the international certificate authority, to be certified as CERs.“CPE Cell is scheduled to carry out a pilot test by attaching Work Owner Device in a Vietnamese region for CDM project in April after finalizing the simulation of the device by the end of this month,” said a company spokesman.By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)