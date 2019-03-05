Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] S. Korea tops in number of low-paid women workers

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Mar 5, 2019 - 17:56
  • Updated : Mar 5, 2019 - 17:56




South Korea remained the top country where women face lower wages in the workforce, a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed.

Data from 2017 revealed that 35.3 percent of female workers in South Korea were being paid low wages. Employees who were getting less than two-thirds of the median income of workers in OECD countries were categorized as low-wage earners.

South Korea was at the top for 2017 data, which compared eight member nations who had relevant data for the year.

The United States was No. 2 at 29.07 percent.







