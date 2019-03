NATIONAL

This photo is not related to the article. (Yonhap)

An elderly woman died after a fall from an apartment balcony in Jin-gu, Busan, local media outlets reported Tuesday.According to Busan police, the 90-year-old woman fell from the balcony on Monday at around 9:50 a.m.She reportedly stood on a 50-centimeter-high drawer while she was shaking the dust off from the bedding on the 17th-floor balcony.The woman was discovered in a garden outside the building by her 61-year-old daughter-in-law.The police are questioning the woman’s family.(jupark@heraldcorp.com)