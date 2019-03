TESTING OUT ZERO PAY — Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (third from left) and Rep. Lee Hae-chan (second from left), chairman of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, purchase goods at the Sinwon Market in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, using Zero Pay, the city-led mobile payment system, Tuesday. Aimed at lowering card transaction fees for small merchants, Zero Pay lets users buy products by scanning a vendor’s QR code. (Yonhap)