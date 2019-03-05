Red Velvet's Yeri to drop solo debut song next week

"Dear Diary" will hit various music sites at 6 p.m. on March 14, SM Entertainment said. It is the eighth song to be released as part of the third season of SM's digital music project "Station."
|(SM Entertainment)
Yeri unveiled part of the self-composed song in a reality show on JTBC4 last year.
The 20-year-old singer joined the five-member group in March 2015 during the promotion of their first EP, "Ice Cream Cake."
She recently finished a tour of seven North American cities with Red Velvet.
|(SM Entertainment)
Under the digital music program launched in 2016, SM has introduced music of a wide range of genres through collaborations between various singers, producers and composers. (Yonhap)