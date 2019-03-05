Red Velvet's Yeri to drop solo debut song next week

ENTERTAINMENT

(SM Entertainment)

Yeri of popular girl group Red Velvet will release her first solo single, "Dear Diary," next week, her management agency said Tuesday."Dear Diary" will hit various music sites at 6 p.m. on March 14, SM Entertainment said. It is the eighth song to be released as part of the third season of SM's digital music project "Station."Yeri unveiled part of the self-composed song in a reality show on JTBC4 last year.The 20-year-old singer joined the five-member group in March 2015 during the promotion of their first EP, "Ice Cream Cake."She recently finished a tour of seven North American cities with Red Velvet.Under the digital music program launched in 2016, SM has introduced music of a wide range of genres through collaborations between various singers, producers and composers. (Yonhap)