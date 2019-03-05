BTS: The faces behind Mediheal moisturizing masks

BUSINESS

Image captured from promotional video

Global K-pop superstar group BTS will provide the new faces behind the Mediheal line of moisturizing masks from L&P Cosmetics.The South Korean skin care firm’s promotional videos featuring BTS hit social media at the start of March and are getting a heated response from fans.BTS will be Mediheal’s global ambassador for a year.L&P Cosmetics said it has collaborated with BTS since 2017, even before the singers signed on as its official models. The firm’s 3,000 special BTS packages, containing four face masks featuring BTS singers, sold out within three days of the product’s launch in December 2017.Other BTS mask products can be purchased at drugstores and duty-free shops in Korea and China.BTS is not the first K-pop boy band to model men’s grooming products.Movie star Hyun Bin has been a domestic model for Mediheal since 2015.Seventeen models for the Saem, and Innisfree had project group Wanna One as its face. The Face Shop has GOT7 and Tony Moly has BTOB.Hallyu-related products helped Korea log a record-high balance of payments in 2018, the Bank of Korea reported Sunday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)