KOICA to build education center in Indonesian university

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(University of Indonesia)

South Korea's overseas aid agency said Tuesday it has agreed with the University of Indonesia to work together to establish a multimedia education center at the school, as well as develop curriculum and train lecturers.The Korea International Cooperation Agency said it is part of its efforts to expand its development assistance program in the Southeast Asian country. It's also an element of KOICA's global outreach efforts under the slogan of three Ps -- peace, peace and prosperity."KOICA and the UI have already pulled off accomplishments in cooperative works including an IT training center program and the dispatch of volunteers and advisory groups," KOICA President Lee Mi-kyung pointed out in a meeting with Muhammad Anis, president of the UI, in Jakarta, according to the agency.She expressed hope that the co-prosperity education program will pave the way for broader partnerships. She cited the Moon Jae-in administration's New Southern Policy aimed at improving relations with Southeast Asian nations.The UI head thanked KOICA for picking his school as a partner institution. He said the program is expected to help Indonesia strengthen the global competitiveness of its manpower.Lee, meanwhile, had a separate meeting with Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla for discussions on ways to strengthen Seoul-Jakarta ties.