ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin will hold fan meetings in three Asian cities next month, his star agency said Tuesday.The actor will begin the tour in Seoul on April 13 and visit Taipei and Hong Kong later in the month, VAST Entertainment said, adding it will be his first Asian tour in six years.Detailed schedules of the fan meeting tour will become available on the talent agency's website and SNS accounts.Hyun Bin most recently appeared in the cable channel tvN's weekly drama series "Memories of the Alhambra," with actress Park Shin-hye. (Yonhap)