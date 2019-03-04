S. Korea taps new ambassadors for China, Japan, Russia: sources

NATIONAL

South Korea has chosen new ambassadors to China, Japan and Russia in a recent regular spring reshuffle of senior diplomats, as it seeks to bolster diplomacy for its peace efforts with North Korea, sources said Monday.The government has tapped Jang Ha-sung, former presidential chief of staff for policy, as new ambassador to China, a post vacant since former Ambassador Noh Young-min became the new presidential chief of staff in January, according to the sources.Nam Gwan-pyo, former deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, has been chosen as ambassador to Japan. He is set to take over from Ambassador Lee Su-hoon amid tensions with Tokyo over historical and other issues.Lee Sok-bae, the current consul general in Vladivostok, has been chosen to replace Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun, who has been embroiled in bribery allegations at home, they said.The reshuffle came as South Korea seeks to enhance relations with China, the country’s crucial partner for trade, tourism and diplomacy for North Korea’s denuclearization, ease tensions with Japan and drum up international support for its drive for lasting peace on the divided peninsula. (Yonhap)