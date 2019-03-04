[Herald Review] Phantasmagoric staging of Haydn’s ‘Creation’ pleases eyes, ears

ENTERTAINMENT

Spanish theater troupe La Fura dels Baus’ innovative production of Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation,” which ran at Art Center Incheon on Friday and Saturday, was a feast for the eyes and ears.



The iconic oratorio work from 1798 depicts the biblical story of creation. While the original composition, intended for a religious presentation, does not include interactions between characters, the experimental theater troupe adapted the work by adding visual art installations.



Friday’s production highlighted the soloists’ talents, with soprano Im Sun-hae, bass-baritone Thomas Tatzl and tenor Robin Tritschler taking the roles of three archangels: Gabriel, Raphael and Uriel, respectively. The arias were beautiful.



They sang unwaveringly, all while being lifted into the air by crane and submerged up to their necks in a tank of water. Even after coming out of the water, they continued singing with out-of-this-world voices while drying their hair with a towel.



As the three soloists had performed in the same production staged at other venues, they fantastically portrayed the three archangels. The costumes, with countless lights attached from head to toe, also contributed to a heavenly atmosphere.





A photograph of Korean independence activist Yu Gwan-sun is projected on a screen during Friday’s performance of Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation,” staged by Spanish theater troupe La Fura dels Baus, at Art Center Incheon. (Art Center Incheon)

Depicting the sixth day of the biblical story of creation, when God created man, a picture of Korean independence activist Yu Gwan-sun was projected on a screen. According to the organizers, it was artistic director Carlus Padrissa’s idea to use the image to commemorate the anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement on Friday.The performance crossed the boundaries of a musical, blurring the line between stage and audience.During the performance, the chorus, holding helium-filled balloons, stood among the theater seats to sing. With sound coming from all directions, the audience was fully immersed in the music.Using digital technologies, the production team overcame the boundaries of a stage performance. Projectors and tablet PCs were used to create a celestial atmosphere onstage.Making a collage with tablet PC screens, the choristers created an image of fire, a flowing river and more. The production team interpreted them to be refugees of modern days, excluded from the paradise.For a finale, the choristers formed a line in front of the stage and held up their devices. Combined, the small screens read, “Your thirst for life is infinite.”Still, the performance had its shortcomings.With the absence of an orchestra pit, the orchestra had to perform at the far end of the stage, making it hard to observe the musicians. In some scenes, some choristers also appeared disorderly in their movements.According to the organizers, Camerata Antiqua Seoul had rehearsed with the Spain-based directors for more than a week, but the performance Friday showed there might not have been enough time.La Fura dels Baus’ production of “The Creation” offers a spectacular visual presentation that takes full advantage of the latest digital technologies. Indeed, the innovative theater troupe appears to have found the answer to how visual arts can be added to a classical music production while preserving the musicality of the original work.That being said, the production is a visual adaptation of an oratorio -- a musical composition designed to be made into a concert work -- and Friday’s staging revealed loose ends and awkward pauses in the adaptation.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)