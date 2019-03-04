Main opposition party ends boycott of parliament

NATIONAL

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party announced Monday its decision to end its boycott of parliamentary activities.



The National Assembly has been idle since Jan. 24 amid tensions over a raft of allegations of government abuse of power, a controversial appointment and a former ruling party lawmaker's purchases of properties in cultural zones.







(Yonhap)

"We've decided to open parliament. We will submit a request to convene the National Assembly today," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told a press conference."As a responsible opposition party, we've made the decision because we have nothing to expect from the ruling Democratic Party" she added. (Yonhap)