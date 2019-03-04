Go to Mobile Version

Main opposition party ends boycott of parliament

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 4, 2019 - 13:31
  • Updated : Mar 4, 2019 - 13:31

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party announced Monday its decision to end its boycott of parliamentary activities.

The National Assembly has been idle since Jan. 24 amid tensions over a raft of allegations of government abuse of power, a controversial appointment and a former ruling party lawmaker's purchases of properties in cultural zones.   


(Yonhap)

"We've decided to open parliament. We will submit a request to convene the National Assembly today," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told a press conference.

"As a responsible opposition party, we've made the decision because we have nothing to expect from the ruling Democratic Party" she added. (Yonhap)



