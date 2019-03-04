Netflix shares still photos of 'Kingdom' Season 2

The photos show a herd of zombies who never fall asleep although the sky is getting brighter with sunshine and the drama's hero, Prince Lee Chang (played by Ju Ji-hoon), drawing his sword in the darkness.
|(Netflix)
Premiered in January, the television series has drawn big attention at home and in other Asian countries for being Netflix's first original Korean drama series and a rare zombie thriller set in the Joseon period (1392-1910).
It was directed by Kim Seong-hun of the 2016 film "Tunnel" based on a script by Kim Eun-hee of the TV series "Signal.
|(Netflix)
The first season brought together Ju, Bae Doo-na and Yu Seung-ryong.
The filming of the second season began last month and it remains undecided when it will be released. (Yonhap)