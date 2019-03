BUSINESS

Overseas card spending by South Koreans posted double-digit growth for the second straight year in 2018 due to a larger number of outbound travelers and a weaker US dollar, according to the Bank of Korea.Koreans made $19.22 billion worth of card payments abroad last year, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the central bank.Overseas card spending includes purchases made with debit and direct payment cards, in addition to credit cards.