N. Korean leader passing through China by train: source

A special train carrying North Korean leader Km Jong-un passed through a train station in central China Sunday morning, as he was apparently en route to Pyongyang, informed sources here said.Kim left Dong Dang station in Vietnam by train on Saturday after a two-day summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi and an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.His train passed through Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan province, at around 9 a.m. (local time), according to the sources.He appears to be taking the same route as when he traveled for more than 60 hours by train to Hanoi, despite earlier speculation that he might stop in Guangzhou, a port city northwest of Hong Kong.It remains unclear whether Kim will visit Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping on his way back home.If he skips Beijing, his train is expected to reach Dandong station and then cross the Yalu River, also known as the Amrok River, on Monday night or early Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)