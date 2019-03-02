Kim departs Vietnam after fruitless summit with Trump

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Vietnam on Saturday by train after failing to produce a deal in his much-anticipated nuclear talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.



A train carrying Kim and his entourage departed the station in the Vietnamese border town of Dong Dang around 12:40 p.m. to cross into China. He was seen off by a group of high-ranking Vietnamese officials.



It is not yet confirmed how and by which route he will travel all the way to Pyongyang. Kim's train arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after nearly 70 hours of travel from Pyongyang through the central region of China.





(Yonhap)

It is not clear yet either whether Kim will make a stop in Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the outcome of his summit with Trump.Kim and Trump held their second summit in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program but the high-stakes talks ended without an agreement.The leaders were expected to flesh out a June summit agreement frequently criticized for being long on promises but short of concrete steps.Trump said North Korea demanded the lifting of sanctions "in their entirety," which he could not accept. The North Koreans rebutted that, saying that Washington wanted more than the dismantlement of its key Yongbyon nuclear complex.After the nuclear talks, Kim started his two-day official visit to Vietnam by meeting top Vietnam officials, including Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, on Friday.North Korean state media reported that Kim expressed hope for stepped-up cooperation and exchanges between the two countries in all areas and for upgrading bilateral ties.Kim is the first North Korean leader in 55 years to make a visit to Vietnam following his late grandfather and founder, Kim Il-sung, who traveled to the country in 1958 and 1964.Kim paid tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum earlier on Saturday before taking his special train in the Dong Dang station. (Yonhap)