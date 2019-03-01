Ultra Korea announces lineup for this year’s festival

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster for Ultra Korea 2019 (Ultra Korea)

Ultra Korea, the Korean leg of the worldwide Ultra Music Festival, has announced a new batch of artists that will participate in this year’s event.Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Porter Robinson’s new alias Virtual Self, Jamie Jones, Josh Wink, Eats Everything and Art Department have been added to the previously-announced lineup.Garrix, a Dutch DJ and record producer, was ranked No.1 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018. In addition to his own work, he has collaborated with other top artists like Usher, Tiesto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Hardwell.Also creating the buzz is return of Skrillex, who added to his popularity here with his collaboration with 4Minute in 2016.The recent lineup change follows the announcement two weeks ago that the recently-reunited Swedish House Mafia will be a headliner at the upcoming EDM event. Comprised of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, the Swedish supergroup surprised fans by performing together last year at UMF in Miami.According to the organizers, this marks the first time that the three musicians will visit Korea as Swedish House Mafia, and the group’s first Asian performance since they reunited. The three had been headliners at the past Ultra Korea events, but as individual artists.Around 100 artists are expected to take part in this year’s Ultra Korea.Ultra Korea 2019 will be held June 7-9, and the venue has to have been decided. But from its inaugural event in 2012, the festival has always been held at the Olympic Stadium Complex in Jamsil, Seoul.The event is open to those aged 19 or above.For more information on the event, such as purchasing the tickets, visit the homepage at https://ultrakorea.com.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)