Trump reaffirms commitment to dialogue with N.Korea: Cheong Wa Dae

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue Thursday, hours after his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without an agreement.



In a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the U.S. president also asked Moon to "actively" help mediate future dialogue with the North Korean leader.





(Yonhap)

"While expressing disappointment over the failure to reach an agreement in the summit, President Trump reaffirmed his determination to resolve the issue through dialogue with North Korea in the future," Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said of the phone conversation.