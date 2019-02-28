Go to Mobile Version

Trump, Kim might cancel working lunch: report

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 28, 2019 - 15:11
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2019 - 15:13

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might cancel their working lunch in Hanoi on Thursday, a White House pool report said.


(Yonhap)

Trump has rescheduled his post-summit press conference to 2 p.m. (local time) from 4 p.m., it quoted White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders as saying.

The Kim-Trump talks are expected to be ending in "the next 30 minutes," and Trump will return to his hotel for the presser, she added.

She declined to say whether there would still be a joint agreement signing ceremony, initially slated for 2:05 p.m. (Yonhap)

 



