Future Hyundai and Kia cars to have built-in video recording system

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Feb 28, 2019 - 14:50
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2019 - 14:50
All future Hyundai and Kia automobiles will come with built-in video recording systems, more commonly called black boxes, the company announced Thursday, heralding changes in the business landscape for video recorder companies.

Hyundai and Kia motors announced it would include drive video record systems for its future models, starting from the eighth generation Sonata to be released next month.

The DVRS will be linked to the car’s audio-video-navigation screens and a smartphone.


(Hyundai Motor)


The move will make Hyundai the first automobile company to release mass-produced vehicles with built-in DVRS.

Industry watchers forecast that companies that make black box devices would inevitably suffer a blow, as Hyundai and Kia cars take up 70 percent of the domestic car market.

Hyundai and Kia’s DVRS will have frontal cameras with 1,920-by-1,080-pixel resolution and 1,280-by-720-pixel rear cameras. 


(Hyundai Motor)


Recording can go on for three consecutive hours while driving, or up to 10 hours when parked and connected to an external hard drive.

The video can be played, edited, erased or shared via a smartphone application.

