Sexual violence response manual distributed at schools for first time

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A manual for handling sexual assault cases at schools has been distributed across the country as part of efforts to prevent sexual violence at schools and improve schools’ response to victims, education authorities said Wednesday.The distribution of the manual, the first of its kind here, comes amid a series of revelations by victims of sexual violence at schools in line with the ongoing #MeToo movement nationwide.The manual covers a five-stage response to sexual harassment and sexual assault cases at schools -- from how to protect victims from secondary damage to what measures to take against predators.The manual includes specific examples of sex-related crimes that could happen at schools and types of secondary damage that could be inflicted on victims.Many of the victims of sexual violence at schools, mostly female students, have spoken of being blamed for coming forward or being forced to understand or forgive predators after they accused teachers or fellow students of sexual abuse.“This manual was made to thoroughly protect victims at schools and more systemically respond to (sexual violence) cases so that culture of protecting human rights among members of the school as well as gender sensitivity can take root,” the ministry said in a press release.The nationwide #MeToo movement that began in the traditionally patriarchal Korea early last year quickly spread to schools, leading victims from some 65 schools to publicly speak out about sexual abuses by their peers and teachers.In the latest revelation in January, a girl who attends an Incheon-based high school brought public attention to misogynistic comments by teachers via social media.According to the post, one teacher said to students that school uniforms are the most erotic outfits because they trigger one's vulgar imagination. Another teacher reportedly said that ugly girls should be killed and chopped into pieces.