Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Kim, Trump wrap up talks, begin working lunch

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Feb 28, 2019 - 14:18
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2019 - 14:19
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up two rounds of summit talks just before noon Thursday. 


(Yonhap)

The two held a private meeting from about 9 a.m., which was followed by a short stroll on the grounds of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, and an expanded meeting with senior aides in attendance.

Following the expanded meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim’s right hand man Kim Yong-chol, the two sides began the working lunch, which is scheduled to continue until the joint agreement signing ceremony.

The signing ceremony is set for 2:05 p.m.

By Choi He-suk and Jo He-rim
Korea Herald Correspondent (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) (herim@heraldcorp.com)


Related Stories

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114