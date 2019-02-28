Kim, Trump wrap up talks, begin working lunch

|(Yonhap)
The two held a private meeting from about 9 a.m., which was followed by a short stroll on the grounds of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, and an expanded meeting with senior aides in attendance.
Following the expanded meeting, attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim’s right hand man Kim Yong-chol, the two sides began the working lunch, which is scheduled to continue until the joint agreement signing ceremony.
The signing ceremony is set for 2:05 p.m.
By Choi He-suk and Jo He-rim
