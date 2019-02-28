Kim reiterates his commitment to denuclearize

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

HANOI, Vietnam -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday reiterated his apparent commitment to denuclearize, going into the expanded summit meeting with US President Donald Trump.“If I were not ready for such things, I would not have come here,” Kim was quoted as saying by White House pool reporters in response to a question on whether he was ready to denuclearize.To Kim’s statement, Trump chimed in saying, “That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”Asked if he was ready to take concrete steps, Kim said that he was discussing related issues with Trump.The US president took the opportunity to stress his relationship with Kim, saying that it is “as good as it’s ever been,” and added that the two sides will reach a deal that is beneficial to both the US and North Korea.The expanded summit began at about 9:45 a.m., following one-on-one talks between the two leaders.The two met at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Hotel just before 9 a.m., and began private talks which lasted about 40 minutes. Kim and Trump were later seen taking a walk in the hotel grounds, and engaging in conversation in a courtyard with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea’s Kim Yong-chol present.Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong was also seen in the courtyard, a little distance away from the group.By Choi He-suk and Jo He-rim (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) (herim@heraldcorp.com)