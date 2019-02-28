Go to Mobile Version

Kim, Trump seen strolling on hotel grounds

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Feb 28, 2019 - 11:56
  • Updated : Feb 28, 2019 - 13:34

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were seen taking a stroll on the grounds of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, between summit talks Thursday.

The two were spotted just before 9:40 a.m. walking along a path accompanied by interpreters. 


(Yonhap)


(Yonhap)

Kim and Trump had met at the hotel just before 9 a.m., and spoke briefly in front of cameras before beginning the one-on-one meeting, which lasted some 40 minutes.

Kim and Trump were then seen taking a walk on hotel grounds and engaging in conversation in a courtyard with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea’s Kim Yong-chol in their presence.

Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong was also seen in the courtyard, a short distance from the group.

The second part of the day’s summit meetings began as scheduled at 9:45 a.m., this time with senior aides in presence.

By Choi He-suk and Jo He-rim (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) (herim@heraldcorp.com)



