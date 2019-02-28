Kim, Trump seen strolling on hotel grounds

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were seen taking a stroll on the grounds of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, between summit talks Thursday.
The two were spotted just before 9:40 a.m. walking along a path accompanied by interpreters.
|(Yonhap)
Kim and Trump had met at the hotel just before 9 a.m., and spoke briefly in front of cameras before beginning the one-on-one meeting, which lasted some 40 minutes.
Kim and Trump were then seen taking a walk on hotel grounds and engaging in conversation in a courtyard with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea’s Kim Yong-chol in their presence.
Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong was also seen in the courtyard, a short distance from the group.
The second part of the day’s summit meetings began as scheduled at 9:45 a.m., this time with senior aides in presence.
By Choi He-suk and Jo He-rim (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com) (herim@heraldcorp.com)