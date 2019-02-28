[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

After the iconic March 1 Independence Movement of 1919, one of its leading figures, Yu Gwan-sun (Go Ah-sung), is sentenced to three years in prison and sent to the infamous Keijo Prison, now known as Seodaemun Prison. But being confined to a tiny cell with dozens of inmates does not hold back Yu, her unconquerable spirit seeping out from behind the locked doors.Christian pastor Park (Lee Jung-jae), who makes a living investigating and disclosing shady pseudo-religious groups, comes across a group that is revealed to have a suspect of a child murder. While probing the case, Park runs into mysterious fanatic Na-han (Park Jung-min) and a much darker secret held by his cult group and a figure shrouded in mystery.Sun-ho (Jung Woo-sung) is a former human-rights lawyer who has given up on his dream of helping the little guys, in exchange for fatter paychecks. He takes on the case of an alleged murder of an old man, in which the only piece of evidence is testimony by autistic 15-year-old Ji-woo (Kim Hyang-gi), who witnessed the entire incident across the street from her window.A team of narcotics detectives goes undercover at a fried chicken joint to stake out an organized crime gang. When they learn the restaurant is going out of business, they decide to acquire the place and run it themselves. Things take an unexpected turn when their chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown joint into the hottest eatery in town.