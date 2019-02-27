Big Bang's Seungri appears for police questioning on narcotics, sex-for-favors suspicions

ENTERTAINMENT

Seungri, a member of popular boy group Big Bang, appeared before police on Wednesday to face questioning on suspicions that he circulated narcotics and attempted to buy sexual services for potential foreign investors.

"I apologize for causing trouble," he told reporters as he arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul around 9:00 p.m. "I will faithfully respond to the investigation."





An Internet news site earlier reported that the 29-year-old singer attempted to buy sexual services for foreign investors in an investment company that he was preparing to establish with an acquaintance in December 2015.

His management agency, YG Entertainment, said Seungri will request a urine and other drug tests.

YG expressed hope that the truth about the "imprudent rumors" will be unveiled through a thorough police investigation.

The singer will have to be punished if the suspicions are found to be true, but, if not, those who raised the suspicions will face criminal and civil charges, the agency warned.

The newspaper said Seungri co-founded the company, Yuri Holdings, in early 2016 for investment in restaurant and entertainment businesses.

The newspaper unveiled conversations he allegedly had with the head of the company and one of its employees at that time. The messages showed Seungri directing the employee to prepare seats and "loose women" for the investors at a large nightclub in Seoul's posh Gangnam area.

YG immediately denied the report as "false," claiming it is based on fabricated text messages.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said its investigators have already begun an internal probe into the suspicion.

The police agency has been separately probing Burning Sun, another nightclub in Gangnam where Seungri was a public relations director, over allegations of narcotics use, sexual assaults, violence and corrupt ties with district police.

(Yonhap)