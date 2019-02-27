BUSINESS

SK Telecom teams up with Singtel for e-sports in Asia

BARCELONA, (Yonhap) -- South Korea's SK Telecom said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore's Singtel to cooperate on gaming and e-sports in Asia.

The partnership enables SK Telecom to expand its games business and increase the profile of its e-sports team in the Singtel Group's markets in Southeast Asia via existing channels.





Under the agreement, the carriers will work together on developing and providing digital gaming content, solutions and services for gamers in Asia with an estimated e-sports audience of 190 million gamers.

SK Telecom and Singtel will jointly utilize their platforms and channels to scale up regional e-sports events and leagues, as well as provide curated original and third-party gaming content.

SK Telecom is a pioneer in gaming, and its e-sports team, T-1, is regarded as one of the top teams in the world.

Singtel expressed hope it could expand its presence in gaming and strengthen brand recognition in the region's gaming community through the partnership.