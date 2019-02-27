Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

SK Telecom teams up with Singtel for e-sports in Asia

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 27, 2019 - 19:23
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2019 - 19:23

BARCELONA, (Yonhap) -- South Korea's SK Telecom said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore's Singtel to cooperate on gaming and e-sports in Asia.

The partnership enables SK Telecom to expand its games business and increase the profile of its e-sports team in the Singtel Group's markets in Southeast Asia via existing channels.

(Yonhap)

Under the agreement, the carriers will work together on developing and providing digital gaming content, solutions and services for gamers in Asia with an estimated e-sports audience of 190 million gamers.

SK Telecom and Singtel will jointly utilize their platforms and channels to scale up regional e-sports events and leagues, as well as provide curated original and third-party gaming content.

SK Telecom is a pioneer in gaming, and its e-sports team, T-1, is regarded as one of the top teams in the world.

Singtel expressed hope it could expand its presence in gaming and strengthen brand recognition in the region's gaming community through the partnership.



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114