[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Park Hyatt Seoul’s restaurant The Lounge is welcoming spring with a new set menu.The four-course meal features spring vegetables in every dish, starting with soup followed by steamed fish, grilled beef, bibimbap and dessert.It is available from March 6 to April 19 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. It costs 90,000 won per person and can be paired with two glasses of wine for an additional charge of 30,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s restaurant Asian Live presents dishes in celebration of the Persian New Year festival Nowruz in March.The eight-course meal features quinoa salad, avocado pakora, fried chicken served with yogurt, pan-seared salmon served with lemon butter sauce, lamb and vegetable kebab, lobster and scallop curry.It is available throughout March at the price of 105,000 won. For more inquiries, call Asian Live (02) 3430-8620.Vista Walkerhill Seoul presents the Oh My Pet package for guests who do not wish to leave their furry friends at home.The package offers a night’s stay in a pet-themed room, which includes a bed, pillow, table, tableware, bathrobe and towel specially designed for pets. The minibar also contains food and drinks for pets. The package is available only for pets under 15 kilograms, and one pet is allowed per room.The package costs between 320,000 won and 390,000 won. Some of the profits will be donated to charity and used to help homeless pets. For more information or reservations, call Vista Walkerhill at (02) 2022-2000.Welcoming spring, The Shilla Jeju will open a flower terrace garden on March 15.The terrace on the third floor of the hotel will be decorated with spring flowers, inspired by the gardens of English mansions. In the afternoon, guests can enjoy tea on the terrace, and in the evening, a wine party will be held, along with a live piano performance.The spring package Color Your Spring includes a night’s stay at the hotel’s Standard Room, breakfast for two and access to the wine party.For more information or reservations, call The Shilla Jeju at (064) 735-5114.Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents a bridal shower package for brides-to-be.The package allows guests to host three-hour bridal showers at Festa, the hotel’s entertainment complex. The deal includes a meal platter for six people to share, a bottle of sparkling wine and a whole cake. Wrist corsages for six and a flower bouquet are included, too.The package costs 450,000 won for six guests. Balloon decorations are available for an additional 50,000 won. Available until Dec. 15, the package has to be reserved five days in advance.For more information or reservations, call Banyan Tree Seoul at (02) 2250-8000.