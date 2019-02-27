[New Focus] NK eyes Vietnam’s economic reform model

NATIONAL

North Korea has taken the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and its leader Kim Jong-un this week as an apt opportunity to express its interest in Vietnam’s market reform of “doi moi,” amid divided opinions among experts here whether the economic model “fits the mold.”



Vietnam, a socialist nation, is often remarked for its economic development, after it successfully promoted a slew of market-oriented reforms in the 1980s and ’90s, recuperating from the damages of the 1954-75 Vietnam War. It managed to recover its diplomatic and economic ties with the US while maintaining its communist dictatorship -- which is likely what Kim Jong-un is aiming for.



As Kim geared up to meet Trump -- their first encounter of the summit was scheduled Wednesday evening -- a team of North Korean officials, including O Su-yong in charge of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s economic affairs, stopped by Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination east of Hanoi, before heading to Hai Phong, a major port and industrial city in northeastern Vietnam.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un receives a warm welcome from Vietnamese citizens upon his arrival in Hanoi on Tuesday. (KCNA)

People ride motorcycles outside VinFast, automotive startup manufacturer, with flags of North Korea, left, and Vietnam in Haiphong, northeastern Vietnam, Wednesday. (AP)