KF-16D fighter jet crashes, 2 pilots rescued

A South Korean fighter jet crashed into the West Sea on Wednesday, with the two pilots safely rescued, the Air Force said.



The two-seat KF-16D warplane fell into the sea for an unidentified reason at 12:13 p.m., 13 minutes after departing from an air base in Gunsan, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, it said in a text message sent to reporters. The pilots immediately ejected and were rescued.







KF-16D (Yonhap)

"The two pilots are currently returning to their base, and their condition is confirmed to be good," it said.The Air Force formed a task force to verify the exact cause of the crash.The KF-16D was delivered to the Air Force in the late 1990s. (Yonhap)