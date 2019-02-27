Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

KF-16D fighter jet crashes, 2 pilots rescued

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 27, 2019 - 13:11
  • Updated : Feb 27, 2019 - 13:42

A South Korean fighter jet crashed into the West Sea on Wednesday, with the two pilots safely rescued, the Air Force said.

The two-seat KF-16D warplane fell into the sea for an unidentified reason at 12:13 p.m., 13 minutes after departing from an air base in Gunsan, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, it said in a text message sent to reporters. The pilots immediately ejected and were rescued. 


KF-16D (Yonhap)

"The two pilots are currently returning to their base, and their condition is confirmed to be good," it said.

The Air Force formed a task force to verify the exact cause of the crash.

The KF-16D was delivered to the Air Force in the late 1990s. (Yonhap)

 

 



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114