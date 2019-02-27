Man sentenced to jail after hitting high school girl’s head with brick

NATIONAL

This photo shows the perpetrator Moon (Yonhap)

A man accused of smashing a high school student’s head with a brick was sentenced to 5 years in prison, local media outlets reported Wednesday.The 25-year-old perpetrator, surnamed by Moon, followed the female victim who was heading home at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, and hit her head with a brick because she looked like his ex-girlfriend who had dumped him a week earlier.The victim sustained injuries requiring three weeks of medical treatment.In its ruling, the Jeonju District Court said the brutal crime could have killed the victim, and it shocked the victim, her family members and neighbors.The court added that crimes aimed at random female victims could aggravate social division and unrest.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)