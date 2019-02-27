Samsung sponsors WorldSkills Competition for 7th consecutive year

BUSINESS

South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that it has decided to renew its sponsorship agreement with WorldSkills International to support the 45th WorldSkills Competition for the seventh consecutive year.



Samsung will chip in 1.5 million euros ($1.79 million) as the overall event presenter and provide its products. It also plans to showcase its high-end products and technology.







(Yonhap)

Every two years WorldSkills hosts the world championships of skills that attract young professionals from all corners of the globe to gather together for the chance to win a prestigious medal in their chosen skill.The competition will be held in Kazan, Russia, and run from Aug. 22-27, drawing approximately 1,400 competitors from 67 different countries who will compete in some 50 categories.South Korea will send 52 competitors for 47 categories.Samsung first became a sponsor for WorldSkills at the Shizuoka event in 2007. (Yonhap)